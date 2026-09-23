NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateAlternativesContinental EuropeGermanyLife SciencesPeople

Helix Alpha appoints managing partner and launches advisory unit

23 Sep 2026 | 11:03 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Patrick Schlump and Thomas Diefenthal join life sciences real estate firm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Helix Alpha appoints regional heads for France, Spain and the Nordics

18 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, College

Former Corestate exec sets up life science platform

5 Nov 2025
Read

Family office investor launches with focus on commercial, resi and life sciences

10 Mar 2022
Read

Best Of The Year

31 Dec 2020
Read