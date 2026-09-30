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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLeasing

HelloParks signs cable manufacturer at Budapest shed

30 Sep 2026 | 11:11 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Belden will occupy the entire 42,000 sq m facility

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