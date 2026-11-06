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ResidentialUK & IrelandPlanningPolicy & Regulation

Help to Buy reboot will stall sales, warns housebuilder

6 Nov 2026 | 08:06 | London | by Alexander Peace

MJ Gleeson says the five-month lead-in will lead to cancellations and weaker demand in the intervening period

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