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RegenerationContinental EuropeNordicsAlternativesIndustrialResidentialDevelopmentESG

Helsinki on hunt for partner in regeneration project

16 Nov 2026 | 14:53 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Former industrial site will be transformed into urban district

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