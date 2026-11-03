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CorporateContinental EuropeSwitzerlandM&A

Helvetia Baloise Group renames asset management arm

3 Nov 2026 | 12:43 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Integrated division manages or advises around CHF20bn of real estate assets

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