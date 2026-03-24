NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

AlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentHealthcareInvestmentNordics

Hemsö invests €22m in Finnish nursing home

24 Mar 2026 | 14:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project comprises 170 units for elderly care and rehabilitation services

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

PPI eyes takeover of two care home landlords

29 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Aedifica earmarks €21m for two care homes in Spain and Finland

17 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

From niche interest to "sexy": the rise of social infrastructure 

30 Jun 2026
Read

Cofinimmo to develop Seville nursing home

16 Apr 2026
Read