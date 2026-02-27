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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Henderson Park and Eurofund sell €340m Madrid mall

27 Feb 2026 | 12:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Vukile-owned Castellana grabs 90,000 sq m asset

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