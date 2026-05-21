NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Henderson Park and Stoke Park fill up Berlin office with embassy lease

21 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Brazil to move its staff from Wallstrasse base next year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Henderson Park fires up €76m Dublin office sale

14 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Henderson Park and Hamburg Team fully prelet Berlin office space

23 Apr 2026
Read
Shopping Cart, Truck, Transportation

Peakside and Stoke Park launch German retail firm

17 Mar 2026
Read
Door, Architecture, Building

Ardian snaps up Berlin office for under €30m

14 Nov 2024
Read