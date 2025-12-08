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OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Henderson Park confirms £90m City office deal

8 Dec 2025 | 13:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

70 Fenchurch Street to undergo comprehensive repositioning

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