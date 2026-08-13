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Policy & RegulationDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestPlanningRegenerationResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Henley's £1.3bn Salford retail-to-resi scheme hits hurdle

13 Aug 2026 | 07:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposals for Regent Retail Park regeneration will go back to planning committee

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