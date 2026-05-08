NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateLogisticsResidentialUK & Ireland

Henry Boot CEO to step down

8 May 2026 | 08:09 | London | by May Agaran

Tim Roberts will be succeeded by Edward Hutchinson, interim MD of Stonebridge Homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Landscape, Nature, Outdoors

Henry Boot issues profit warning

22 Jul 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Henry Boot completes forward funding deal at £1bn Golden Valley

13 Jul 2026
Read

Henry Boot signs up Arcadis at Island Manchester office

15 Jun 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Henry Boot confirms new CEO and appoints Stonebridge MD

12 Jun 2026
Read