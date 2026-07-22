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CorporateUK & IrelandLogisticsResidential

Henry Boot issues profit warning

22 Jul 2026 | 08:12 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Profit for the year set to be "significantly below market expectations", driven by challenges across its residential divisions.

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