Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

TechnologyAlternativesEast of EnglandInvestmentUK & Ireland

Henry Boot secures £162m Cambridge aviation campus project

19 Sep 2025 | 07:28 | London | by May Agaran

Firm selected to develop the 25 acre Duxford Av Tech campus 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

Plans lodged for 5.5m sq ft Goole Freeport industrial scheme

16 Jun 2024
Read

Henry Boot offloads Cambridgeshire land to Barratt

16 Apr 2024
Read

Henry Boot on why London's loss is Manchester's gain

12 Oct 2023
Read

Henry Boot “not filling boots” on new sites amid tougher market

19 Sep 2023
Read