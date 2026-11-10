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ResidentialEast of EnglandUK & IrelandDevelopment

Henry Boot secures outline consent for 660 Hertfordshire homes

10 Nov 2026 | 08:09 | London | by May Agaran

Scheme in Buntingford was refused by East Hertfordshire District Council in October 2025

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