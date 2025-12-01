Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentContinental EuropeFranceOfficeResidentialRetail

Hestia IM completes €110m Paris acquisitions

1 Dec 2025 | 07:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

French firm’s investment strategy focuses on office, residential and retail assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Île-de-France mobilité, logo

New buyer emerges in race for €80m Paris office

27 Nov 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Savills IM’s Michael Neal: "Fog is lifting" as real estate enters new cycle

27 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

€22m Paris resi property to change hands

24 Nov 2025
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

CDC confirms €60m Paris residential purchase

24 Nov 2025
Read