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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandStudent Accommodation

HG Living on board for Elephant & Castle student project

11 Nov 2026 | 13:47 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Development finance also secured for 146-unit project in London's Southwark

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