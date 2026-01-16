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FinancingContinental EuropeSwitzerlandCorporateESGSustainability

HIAG places second €100m green bond

16 Jan 2026 | 07:19 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction extends the average term of Swiss developer’s debt

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