NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateGreeceHotels & LeisureInvestmentItalyLogisticsSpain

HIG closes €1.4bn recap of hotel and logistics platforms

25 Mar 2026 | 11:58 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Bank of Piraeus led and underwrote the refinancings

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Apollo completes €900m refi for pan-European logistics portfolio

29 Jan 2026
Read
City, Urban, Light

Mediobanca underwrites €154m refi for Milan trophy asset

14 Jan 2026
Read
Arch, Architecture, Building

Aareal provides €250m refi for hotel portfolio

11 Dec 2025
Read

Cerberus and Arrow close in on monster €900m refi

4 Dec 2025
Read