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Life SciencesLondonUK & IrelandAlternativesDevelopmentInvestment

HIG partners with Barts Health NHS Trust for London life sciences cluster

19 Jan 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Cavell Street development will comprise 170,000 sq ft

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