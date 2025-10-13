Green Street News - Homepage
High Court claim launched by Sandelson against Al Tajirs and Dubai bank over £1.1bn funding u-turn

13 Oct 2025 | 16:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Family of former UAE ambassador has been raising fresh capital against assets including Arlington House and Park Tower

