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RetailUK & IrelandCorporateDistress

High street retailers on brink of administration

6 Jan 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

A "last-ditch" effort to rescue Claire's and The Original Factory Store (TOFS) has collapsed according to owner Modella Capital

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