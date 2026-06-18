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FinancingAlternative lendersContinental EuropeLogisticsNetherlands

HighBrook agrees €212m refinancing of Dutch logistics portfolio

18 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Syndicate organised by Morgan Stanley includes PGIM and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

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