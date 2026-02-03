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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

HighBrook agrees recap of €300m Dutch logistics portfolio

3 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

New York firm Neuberger Berman provides equity for minority stake in 23-strong collection

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