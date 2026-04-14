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FinancingContinental EuropeNetherlandsLogisticsInvestment

HighBrook agrees recap of €500m Dutch last-mile portfolio

14 Apr 2026 | 14:30 | London | by Robin Marriott

Firepower from "super investor" provides capital for next phase of CityLink logistics platform

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