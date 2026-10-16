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FinancingContinental EuropeNetherlandsLogistics

HighBrook taps Bank of America for €300m Dutch logistics refi

16 Oct 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Robin Marriott

US lender provides credit facility to refinance part of the last-mile CityLink portfolio

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