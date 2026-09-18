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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeGreeceInvestment

Highgate enters Greek hotel market

18 Sep 2026 | 15:27 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm acquires 191-room hotel with Eternam

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