Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Highgate names senior VP for European acquisitions

2 Oct 2025 | 14:54 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Nikos Konstantinidis joins from L+R Hotels

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Chair of JLL's global capital markets advisory council retires

2 Oct 2025
Read

Newmark adds partner to leisure team

19 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Niam Group hires new leadership

10 Sep 2025
Read

ActivumSG hires director as part of €1.2bn accommodation focus

18 Sep 2025
Read