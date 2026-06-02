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FinancingAlternativesContinental EuropeData centresNordics

HIG’s Polar raises €800m on Nordic bond market

2 Jun 2026 | 07:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction allows portfolio company to refinance debt on its data centre in Drangedal

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