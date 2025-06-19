Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailInvestmentOccupierOfficeScotlandUK & Ireland

HIH Invest to offload 83,000 sq ft Glasgow retail and office block

19 Jun 2025 | 11:46 | London | by May Agaran

CBRE appointed for disposal, with offers exceeding £15m sought

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Neighborhood

Investor eyes retail park return with £90m+ Manchester deal

30 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Almcor to offload trio of retail parks from £100m portfolio

13 May 2025
Read

Buyer in for £160m retail park double

24 Mar 2025
Read

Europi JV locks in 60,000 sq ft Glasgow office lease extensions

21 Jan 2025
Read