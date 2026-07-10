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OfficeUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastInvestment

Hillview puts Leeds office campus on the market

10 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Lawnswood Business Park includes eight buildings

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