NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingEast of EnglandLondonUK & IrelandLogisticsDevelopmentESG

Hillwood banks £76m loan for pair of logistics schemes

31 Jul 2026 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Affinius Capital provided the facility

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Barjane plans 420,000 sq ft Warwickshire shed

4 Nov 2026
Read

Harwell plans 155,000 sq ft research facility at Oxfordshire campus

2 Nov 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Muse and Homes England's £640m Slough resi scheme approved

29 Oct 2026
Read
Groupshot, Person, Adult

Healey targets sovereign wealth funds but avoids domestic tax raids in first budget

28 Oct 2026
Read