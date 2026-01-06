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LogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Hillwood plans £100m Crewe logistics scheme

6 Jan 2026 | 11:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Project will comprise three units totalling 800,000 sq ft

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