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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLogisticsPoland

Hillwood secures €160m financing for Polish logistics projects

2 Jun 2026 | 15:06 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Bank Pekao supports portfolio totalling 310,000 sq m

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