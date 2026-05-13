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FinancingContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyLogistics

Hillwood secures €55m development financing from Morgan Stanley

13 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo, David Hatcher

Facility is for two German logistics projects totalling 62,500 sq m of warehouse space

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