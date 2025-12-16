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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Hillwood secures €70m Wrocław logistics parks

16 Dec 2025 | 07:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets total nearly 100,000 sq m of lettable area

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