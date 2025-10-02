Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentFinancingGermanyInvestment

Hillwood secures €94m financing for German industrial project

2 Oct 2025 | 13:20 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Berliner Sparkasse backs second Falkensee project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Aventos acquires insolvent Euroboden property in Berlin

24 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

777 Capital acquires €40m German NPL portfolio

18 Sep 2025
Read
Symbol, Text, Logo

LaSalle IM provides financing for German and Italian assets

17 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Hillwood submits plans for Luton scheme

7 Aug 2025
Read