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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

Hines acquires Stockholm build-to-rent project from Magnolia Bostad

7 Oct 2026 | 12:34 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Konduktören will comprise over 9,000 sq m of residential space

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