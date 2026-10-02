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Hines appoints Adam Hines to co-CEO role in leadership overhaul

2 Oct 2026 | 17:02 | London | by Julie Cruz

Alfonso Munk becomes global CIO, succeeding David Steinbach, who has been named president

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