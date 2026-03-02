NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFranceFundraisingGermanyUK & Ireland

Hines appoints manager for European core-plus fund

2 Mar 2026 | 12:59 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Tatiana Tezel joins from BlackRock

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

Columbia Threadneedle goes up the risk curve as institutional appetite for core fades

2 Sep 2026
Read
Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Hines buys London retail park from British Land

1 Sep 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Redevco names European key account manager

27 Aug 2026
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Blonde

Schroder REIT appoints new fund manager

20 Aug 2026
Read