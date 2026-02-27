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OfficeContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Hines buys €243m Paris office from Colonial SFL

27 Feb 2026 | 09:57 | London | by Angelo Castillo

83 Avenue Marceau is home to Goldman Sachs' French HQ

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