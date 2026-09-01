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RetailInvestmentLondonNorth WestScotlandUK & Ireland

Hines buys London retail park from British Land

1 Sep 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Deal announced as investor confirms acquisition of two other parks in Scotland and Manchester

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