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LogisticsContinental EuropeItalyDevelopmentInvestment

Hines buys two Italian logistics assets for €180m

3 Nov 2026 | 14:53 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Properties totalling 213,000 sq m in Lombardy and Piedmont acquired for core and value-add strategies

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