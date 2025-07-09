Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Hines confirms acquisition of Glasgow BTR scheme

9 Jul 2025 | 14:00 | London | by May Agaran

Solasta Riverside comprises 324 homes across 20 storeys

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Winner chosen for prime Manchester development opportunity

9 Jul 2025
Read

Build-to-rent investment up 60% in first half

2 Jul 2025
Read

Bruntwood SciTech confirms 31,000 sq ft Manchester office letting

2 Jul 2025
Read
Brick, Architecture, Building

Is there a crisis looming in the student market?

25 Jun 2025
Read