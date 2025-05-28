Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentContinental EuropeGermanyOfficeRetail

Hines considers sale of €75m Munich asset

28 May 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Mixed-use asset has 5,200 sq m of rental space

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accumulata Munich poaches Hines manager

17 Feb 2025
Read
Ground, Soil, Nature

€100m Munich residential site up for grabs

11 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Trei to invest €50m in Munich rental scheme 

19 May 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

€60m boutique Munich hotel hits the market

13 May 2025
Read