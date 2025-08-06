Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleAustraliaCanadaContinental EuropeCorporateGlobalUK & Ireland

Hines exec joins ULI’s global board 

6 Aug 2025 | 07:34 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Steve Luthman appointed global governing trustee  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Landscape, Nature, Outdoors

European investors "highly concerned" by political instability 

12 Mar 2025
Read

Former Homes England chief joins Places for People

3 Mar 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Finance wizard joins heavy-hitting debt advisory firm

30 Jan 2025
Read

LaSalle's Jon Zehner to retire after 43-year career

13 Nov 2024
Read