Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

Hines fund acquires Swedish industrial portfolio from Areim

17 Oct 2025 | 07:17 | London | by Angelo Castillo

28,000 sq m collection comprises 10 properties

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Areim appoints managing partners as CEO departs 

3 Oct 2025
Read
Vehicle, Vessel, Watercraft

Korean pension fund takes minority stake in Areim 

17 Sep 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Corem sells €110m Swedish portfolio to Areim

16 Sep 2025
Read

Hines buys Swedish industrial portfolio for core fund 

11 Sep 2025
Read