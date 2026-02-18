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PeopleCorporateInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Hines hires Ireland investment head

18 Feb 2026 | 13:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Brendan O’Regan was formerly head of property funds at Irish Life

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