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RetailLondonNorth WestScotlandUK & Ireland

Hines, ICG and DTZi to splash £200m+ on retail parks

15 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Asset class continues to attract capital while rest of investment market remains subdued

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