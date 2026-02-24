NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Hines in talks to offload £70m Soho asset

24 Feb 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

US investor instructs agents to sell West End block

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Road

Soho block primed for sale

13 May 2026
Read
Photography, Adult, Male

The mega deals to watch out for in 2026

5 Jan 2026
Read

The M&S decision: what it means, Gove’s next steps and five schemes to watch

4 Mar 2024
Read

Lothbury sell-off continues with Soho office offload

10 Oct 2023
Read