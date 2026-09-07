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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Hines offloads €130m Italian logistics portfolio

7 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

Project Golden collection spans 172,000 sq m across Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna

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